After Ghazipur, Tikri border also opens for vehicular movement

There has been no such development at Singhu border

A day after vehicular movement opened at Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws, Tikri border also opened for smaller vehicles on Saturday, the police said.

A senior police officer said that roads have opened for two-wheelers, autorickshaws, bicycles among other small vehicles. “Bigger and commercial vehicles are not allowed at the moment because they’ll get stuck ahead in the protest,” the officer said.

The police started removing the layers of barricades at the Tikri border on Thursday and the process ended late on Friday night after which traffic opened for public on Saturday.

Vehicular movement opened at Ghazipur border on Friday, however, there has been no such development at the Singhu border.

Protesting farmers have welcomed the move as they believe it paves way for their entry into the Capital.