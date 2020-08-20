After floods, infection scare from domestic animals in Kaziranga

More than 60 elephants of Forest Department vaccinated after 16 cows die of disease symptomatic of rabies

The world’s largest one-horn rhinoceros habitat has a new threat after the killer floods – infection from domestic animals that have died of rabies.

More than 150 animals, including 18 rhinos, died in the floods that struck Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in several ‘waves’ between May 22 and August 5.

While flood-related deaths are an annual monsoon phenomenon, what has worried the park officials is the death of at least 16 cows whose tissue samples showed “clinical signs of rabies”. These deaths were detected during the last fortnight.

Park officials said rabies can spread to mammals, not ruling out the probability of infection among the wild animals since domesticated bovines are known to stray into the park to graze.

“Two of us had tested cattle in the Rangajan, Mihimukh and Peelkhana areas adjoining the KNPTR. Three samples were found positive for rabies and the other samples have been sent to a laboratory for further testing,” said veterinarian Biswajit Barua from Bokakhat, about 240 km east of Guwahati.

The headquarters of the KNPTR is located in Bokakhat.

“The detection of rabies made us vaccinate more than 60 of our camp elephants. Each of them will be given a booster dose three weeks later,” Mr. Barua said.

KNPTR Director P. Sivakumar said precautionary measures had been taken to ensure the cattle did not go close to other herbivores near the periphery of the park.

“We have undertaken awareness campaigns for vaccination of cattle. We have also been organising vaccination camps for cattle farmers in the neighbourhood,” he said.