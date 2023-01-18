ADVERTISEMENT

After election announcement, BJP, Congress supporters clash in Tripura; AICC State in-charge injured

January 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

On the day the ECI announced elections in Tripura, AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar got injured after being “attacked by BJP goons”, the Congress party claimed

The Hindu Bureau

“Ajoy Kumar was attacked by BJP goons during a bike rally in Tripura. The attack took place in the presence of Tripura government Minister Sushant Chowdhary,” the Congress party claimed. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

A clash between BJP and Congress supporters reportedly broke out in Tripura on the day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for the hilly State. Several people were reportedly injured.

The Congress party claimed that the party’s Tripura in-charge Ajoy kumar was “attacked by BJP goons in Majlishpur”. “The attack took place in the presence of Minister in the Tripura government, Sushant Chowdhary,” the Congress party claimed.

Mr. Kumar was taken to GB hospital, the Tripura unit of the Congress party tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Demanding action from the poll body, the Tripura unit of the grand old party said in a tweet, “on the day the Election Commission announced the elections in Tripura, BJP goons pelted stones at the National Congress in-charge @drajoykumar of Tripura.”

“It is impossible to have a fair election under BJP’s misrule. We demand quick action of the Election Commission,” the party said.

The Tripura Assembly polls will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US