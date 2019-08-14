After deluge, govt. flooded with demands from Opposition

While the State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to seek ₹6,813 crore from the Centre to tackle the flood crisis, the government is facing several demands from the Opposition.

The welfare trust of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday handed over a cheque worth ₹50 lakh to the CM relief fund, and the party also submitted a list of 25 demands.

Key demands include a complete waiver of farm loans up to June 2019 in areas affected by floods, and provision of new crop loans at the earliest. The NCP has also demanded compensation for crop damage: ₹1 lakh per hectare for horticulture, ₹50,000 for rice and ₹40,000 for finger millet, and ₹25,000 per hectare to make the land cultivable again.

It said ₹40,000 in cash should be given to farmers and agricultural labourers as no crop can be taken for the next six months on land affected by floodwater. The NCP has also demanded cash compensation for houses, shops and businesses damaged by flood. The government should also compensate owners for lost cattle, it said.

The party demanded a special fund for zilla parishads, municipal councils and municipal corporations to ensure medical facilities for post-flood treatment, and construction of roads and bridges. Other demands include a toll waiver on the national highway stretch in the flood-affected areas, fee waiver for students, and a chance for them to appear for entrance examinations that were to be held during the period.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Maharashtra Congress will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a charter of demands. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even tweeted about the floods in Maharashtra to show that he has taken note of the tragedy. There are losses in farming and also in businesses. We demand that the State government ensures total compensation to the affected,” State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Milind Deora has asked former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and corporators and former corporators from Mumbai to donate one month’s salary or pension for the relief work. He also urged Congress workers to help the affected people in any way possible. Mumbai Congress is also in the process of sending supplies and relief items to the affected areas in the next few days.