After days of robust recoveries, Maharashtra records 3,500 new cases

Shoumojit Banerjee

25 December 2020 23:22 IST

Maharashtra again saw a surge in COVID-19 cases with 3,431 new cases recorded on Friday. The State recorded just 1,427 recoveries.

As per State Health Department figures, the active case tally has again risen to 56,823 while the total case tally stands at 19,13,382.

With 71 fatalities, the total death toll crossed the 49,000-mark to climb to 49,129.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,06,298. The State’s recovery rate stands at 94.4%.

“Of a total 1,24,01,637 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,13,382 (case positivity rate of 15.43%) have returned positive with over 60,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.57%.

Pune district reported over 550 new cases for the second consecutive day to take its total case tally to 3,69,631 while eight deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,730. As per district administration figures, the active case tally stands at 7,974 while its recovery rate stands at 95.46%.

Mumbai city reported 596 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,89,800 of whom only 8,218 are active though. With 11 fatalities, the city’s death toll stands at 11,056.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 350 new cases, taking the total case tally to 1,23,266 of whom 4,712 are currently active. Three deaths took the total death toll to 3,169.

In western Maharashtra, cases and fatalities continued to remain well in check with Satara reporting three deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,742 while just 26 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 54,137 of whom 860 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 28 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,005 of whom only 293 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,763.

Kolhapur reported just 13 cases and no deaths for nearly a week as its total case tally reached 49,062, of whom 542 are active. The total death toll stayed constant at 1,657.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 250 cases and five deaths as its total case tally reached 113,804 of whom 2,502 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,871.

Jalgaon reported 94 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 55,874 of whom only 632 are active, while its death toll stayed constant at 1,435.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 4,77,528 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 3,695 in institutional quarantine facilities.