After convocation, Afghan students left in the lurch in Odisha 

August 03, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Convocation stands as an extraordinary milestone in educational journey of each student, marking the culmination of years of hard works, representing happiest moment in every student’s life. But, for seven Afghan students studying in Odisha, this momentous occasion was met with nervous feelings.

Post-convocation, these Afghan students were faced with the disheartening reality of losing their privilege to reside in India as students or a salaried worker. A return to Afghanistan becomes an unattainable option for them, given the prevailing climate of job scarcity, mounting individual debt burdens, and the looming threat of starvation. The termination of their education programmes leaves them adrift without a clear path forward.

Two Afghan students had their degrees from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, three from KIIT University, Bhubaneswar while two completed his education programme from CV Raman Global University, Bhubaneswar.

“My admission in NIT, Rourkela, one of top engineering institutes in India, had heralded a new hope in my career and lives of other family members. But, Taliban’s retake of power in August 2021 shattered all my hopes. The hard work I had put in my studies seems to be going waste,” said Ibrahim Frough, who completed M.Tech degree in structural engineering.

Mr. Ibrahim’s right to live in India came to end in June this year while NIT authorities had already dropped hints of him having to give up hostel accommodation.

“I used to receive monthly stipend of ₹30,000. I am left with saving of only ₹33,000. I cannot afford to take accommodation on rent to extend my stay in India or there was no certainty on extension of VISA period as a salaried person in the country,” said Mr. Ibrahim who hails from Kabul.

Mr. Ibrahim’s family used to have steady flow of income with his mother working in Afghanistan government’s education department and father having a small business. After Taliban taking over Afghanistan, the family income came to naught. His younger brother fled to Iran to work where his income was nothing more than hand-to-mouth. His younger sister who was pursuing Computer Science in Kabul University is confined to home following diktat of Taliban rulers.

Mohmmed Shafi Rahemi has just completed his B.Tech degree in civil engineering from KIIT University. “After the convocation ceremony, the university authority asked me to look for alternatives. The Indian Government is not ready to extend student VISA. My life now hangs in balance,” said Mr. Shafi.

Back home, his father who was a police officer in the previous government was living under constant threat of Talibans. It was increasingly getting difficult to look after his two brothers and mother.

Prior to 2021, Afghan students were having happy-go-lucky lives as there were ample job opportunities in their home country after completion of education in India. They did not bother to keep track who else had come from Afghanistan to India for education. As situation rapidly changed for worse following 2021 event and their return home became untenable, they have now started to unite as community in India.

Roma Mohedi, a girl student who just completed her graduation in business administration from Dr. D. Y. Patil Arts, Commerce and Science College, Pimpri, Pune, is more worried than their male Afghan friends in India.

“Return of my male friends to Afghanistan means end of their career. For it is end of career and life as well,” said Ms. Roma, who is desperately seeking extension of her VISA as a student and provision of scholarship. A couple of months ago, Ms. Roma had been sending a small amount from her monthly stipend to support her family in Afghanistan.

In the past two years, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and India’s Ministry of External Affairs had extended scholarships to help Afghan students continue their education in India. However, this year, their requests for an extension of the ICCR scholarships remain unanswered, causing distress and uncertainty.

“Initially, ICCR Scholarship were assured for Afghan students for the academic year 2023-24 under Gyan Setu Programme. However, there was no word coming from ICCR and our applications are pending with the authorities,” said Mr. Shafi.

Around 600 Afghan students, including 400 males and 200 females, have completed their studies from various Indian universities. They are now facing uncertainty and financial pressures due to the political instability in Afghanistan. Some of Afghan students had held peaceful protest in Punjab.