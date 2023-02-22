After Congress leaders, ED raids government offices in Chhattisgarh

February 22, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - RAIPUR

A day after it concluded its raids on the Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched the premises of various government department offices in Nava Raipur in connection with the alleged coal levy scam.

The departments where raids were conducted included the Labour Commissioner’s Office, the GST Bhawan and the Housing and Environment Department, all located at Indravati Bhawan, the Directorate of several State Government departments. ED sources said that the raids were on till evening.

Earlier, on Monday and Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen premises linked to eight Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, which the Congress called the “politics of vendetta”.

Questioning the timing of the raids days before the 85th plenary session of the Congress to be held in Nava Raipur (February 24-26), the ruling Congress called them an attempt to disrupt the upcoming session “where the road map for the 2023 Assembly polls and the 2024 elections was to be discussed”. These allegations were dismissed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The list of Congress leaders whose premises were raided earlier included Labour Welfare Board president Sushil Sunny Agarwal, and the raid at Labour Department was said to be linked to him.