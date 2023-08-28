ADVERTISEMENT

After Congress, AAP demands probe into Adani Power issue

August 28, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Gujarat government had denied the allegation after State Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil raised the issue and claimed that the BJP government had made an "excess payment of ₹3,900 crore" to the company.

PTI

AAP MP Sanjay Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on August 28 demanded action against officials and Ministers in Gujarat for alleged excess payment to Adani Power Mundra Limited (APMuL) over five years under two power purchase agreements.

Gujarat government had denied the allegation after State Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil had on August 26 raised the issue and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had made an "excess payment of ₹3,900 crore" to the company.

Gujarat government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel said the allegations were "misleading" and that the payment was only interim and not final. Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh on Monday demanded a probe into the "corruption".

"Where is ED? Where is CBI? You reach West Bengal, Telangana at the drop of a hat. But you are not able to see the corruption that is happening. It is only after the Hindenburg report that they realised that corruption was happening. How did this corruption happen? There should be action against officials and Ministers involved in this," he said.

It has been alleged that the State-run Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) paid Adani Power ₹13,802 crore between October 2018 and March 2023 even when the latter did not submit any invoice or supporting documents of coal procurement (for its power plants).

Mr. Singh produced a letter purportedly written by GUVNL dated May 15, 2023, to Adani Power Mundra, seeking recovery of ₹3,802 crore, excess payment made by the GUVNL towards energy charges under the two Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) signed with the latter.

