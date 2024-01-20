After Congress-AAP decides to contest mayoral election in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress edgy over losing ‘identity’

January 20, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - CHANDIGARH

After INDIA bloc partners — Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — decided to jointly contest the mayoral elections in Union Territory of Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab, there is a strong fear among the Congress leaders and party cadre in Punjab that the ruling party could dent its identity and vote bank in the State established over the years.

Even as the decision on jointly contesting the Lok Sabha election in Punjab has not yet materialised, a sense among a section of Congress leaders and workers is that the Congress, which is the main Opposition party in the State, has been aggressively raising its voice against the ruling AAP government’s “poor governance” in its past two-year regime, and if the party joins hand with the ruling party, then it could dent its identity among people.

Also, a section of the party feels that the Congress would fail to take advantage of the anti-incumbency sentiments against the AAP government, and eventually the space of “main Opposition” could either be seized by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Near equal seats for LS’

A party leader, requesting anonymity, told The Hindu that if there is an electoral alliance for the general election between the Congress and AAP in Punjab, chances are that of the total 13 seats, both the parties could settle on contesting near equal seats. “We are already in a position of winning six to seven seats, then what would be the rationale to join hands with the AAP? Even if after jointly contesting we will be getting similar numbers of seats that we expect to win independently, then it’s better to go alone and save our party’s position and identity among the people.”

Several Congress leaders in Punjab have been critical of entering into an alliance with the AAP, and they have been consistently pointing out to the party high command to not go ahead with such a move in the State. Notably, the leaders of AAP’s State unit in Punjab have also opposed a poll alliance with the Congress.

“The AAP and the Congress are already a part of the INDIA alliance and our high command can have an understanding with them in Delhi, Chandigarh, Gujarat or elsewhere. Our concern is for Punjab… On contesting polls in alliance with the AAP, as many as 30 senior leaders of the Congress have twice shared their concerns and viewpoint with the high command,” said Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Also, in the recently held meetings with the new State party in-charge, all the former PCC presidents, former Chief Ministers, sitting and former MPs, and MLAs, all district and block presidents have conveyed similar concerns and viewpoints, Mr. Bajwa added.

Some local leaders join BJP

While the dilemma over the alliance in Punjab continues, over a dozen local Congress leaders and workers in Chandigarh joined the BJP on Thursday. These leaders alleged that the Congress has “mortgaged the party to its biggest critic the Aam Aadmi Party” and “fallen at their feet” in the Chandigarh mayoral elections by deciding to jointly contest the polls. They pointed out publicly that while Congress leaders were being targeted by the AAP-led government in neighbouring Punjab, the Congress is joining hands with them in Chandigarh, which is unfortunate and has lowered the morale of the party cadre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.