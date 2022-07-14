After complaints of threats to Congress MLAs, Haryana CM directs police to take immediate action

Congress alleges that the State government failed to provide security to people and public representatives

Taking cognisance about threat calls received by some MLAs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday convened a meeting of senior police officers, even as the delegation of Congress MLAs met Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and submitted a memorandum over the deteriorating law and order situation and raised other issues.

The Chief Minister directed the senior police officers to take immediate action and put criminals in jail. “No laxity would be tolerated at any cost,” he said during the meeting in which Home Minister Anil Vij was also present.

Mr. Khattar said that it is the duty of the police to ensure the safety of all the citizens of the State. He said that there is no place for goons and criminals in Haryana.

In the meeting, the police officers apprised the Chief Minister that an investigation is going on in this matter. Important information has been received and it will be resolved at the earliest. Notably, the matter of threats being faced by certain MLAs has already been handed over to the special task force.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs were led by leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress president Chaudhary Uday Bhan, who alleged that government has failed to provide security to the people and public representatives. “Every citizen of the State is feeling insecure today. The development of the State has stopped due to the unsafe environment as no one is ready to invest here, leading to unemployment breaking all the records in the State,” said Mr. Hooda said after meeting the Governor here.

Mr. Hooda said that in the memorandum, the party has highlighted that the State government is incapable and incompetent, which has led to a collapse in the law and order situation in the State. “The citizens of Haryana are concerned about the safety of their lives and property and there was anger among the people about the failure of the government and the situation has become so bad that even ransom is being demanded from MLAs and they are getting death threats,” he said.

“Incidents of murder, rape, kidnapping, snatching and crimes against weaker sections have increased exponentially. The criminals are roaming freely and fearlessly, and the government has turned into a mute spectator and their protector,” he added.