After Article 370, legislator triggers debate on Nagaland’s 371(A)

Amid calls for scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution that gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, a legislator of the ruling party in Nagaland has triggered a debate on Article 371(A) that guarantees special status for the people of the north-eastern State.

Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) had a few days ago attributed the lack of development in Nagaland to Article 371(A) that safeguards the customary rights of the Nagas.

The NDPP rules Nagaland in alliance with the BJP.

“Land and its resources in Nagaland belong to the people and not the government. Landowners usually wield the provisions in Article 371(A) to prevent the government from carrying out developmental activities on their land,” Dr. Kire said. He appealed to the people not to use Article 371(A) to hinder development work.

Shurhozelie Liezietsu, the president of the Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF), said it was not right to blame Article 371(A) for the government’s inability to push projects.

Some agreed with Dr. Kire though. “The MLA certainly did not mean Article 371(A) needs to go. The problem with this Article lies in its interpretation. The government must undertake an awareness campaign with a detailed interpretation of the rights given to landowners. But yes, some landowners do take advantage of the provisions which affects development,” said Chuba Ozukum, president of Naga Hoho, the apex body of the State’s tribal organisations.