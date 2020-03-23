After 7 years, olive ridleys go for daytime nesting in Ganjam

In a rare sight after a gap of seven years, mass nesting of olive ridley turtles was witnessed during the daytime along the Rushikulya rookery coast in Odisha’s Ganjam district
According to Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Amlan Nayak, at around 2 a.m., 2,000 mother olive ridleys started coming out of the sea to the beach early on Saturday. The nesting went on till the sunrise. By Sunday evening, around one lakh mother olive ridleys had nested.
Usually, olive ridleys prefer to nest in darkness. “Sometimes due to pressure of delivery time, they may be opting to nest at daytime,” said Bivash Pandav, scientist of Wild Life Institute of India (WII), who has been studying olive ridleys for over two decades now.
Each nest dug up by the turtles, on an average, contains around 100 eggs. The incubation period is around 45 days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.