After 16 days, Dharavi records double digit COVID-19 count

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 2,697 on Thursday after 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior BMC official said.
It is after a gap of more than a fortnight that Dharavi has recorded double digit COVID-19 case count in a day.
On August 3, a total of 12 positive cases were recorded in Dharavi and since then the daily count has been in single digits.
The BMC official said 2,342 COVID-19 patients in the slum sprawl have already recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently Dharavi has only 95 active COVID-19 cases.
The civic body, however, has stopped sharing COVID-19 deaths, if any, from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 6.5 lakh.
The COVID-19 cases in the G-north ward, that includes Dadar and Mahim areas along with Dharavi, have crossed the 7,000-mark.
