Other States

After 16 days, Dharavi records double digit COVID-19 count

A health worker calling out residents of Dharavi to come for screening for during the COVID-19 medical camp conducted on August 11, 2020.

A health worker calling out residents of Dharavi to come for screening for during the COVID-19 medical camp conducted on August 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 2,697 on Thursday after 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior BMC official said.

It is after a gap of more than a fortnight that Dharavi has recorded double digit COVID-19 case count in a day.

On August 3, a total of 12 positive cases were recorded in Dharavi and since then the daily count has been in single digits.

The BMC official said 2,342 COVID-19 patients in the slum sprawl have already recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently Dharavi has only 95 active COVID-19 cases.

The civic body, however, has stopped sharing COVID-19 deaths, if any, from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 6.5 lakh.

The COVID-19 cases in the G-north ward, that includes Dadar and Mahim areas along with Dharavi, have crossed the 7,000-mark.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 8:08:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/after-16-days-dharavi-records-double-digit-covid19-count/article32404905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story