AFSPA scaled back in Arunachal

New Delhi

03 April 2019 01:33 IST

After 32 years, the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives sweeping powers to security forces, was partially removed from three of the nine districts of Arunachal Pradesh but would remain in force in the areas bordering Myanmar, officials said here.

The Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy committee had recommended scrapping of the Act from the State.

