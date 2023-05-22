AFSPA likely to be lifted completely from Assam by year end, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

May 22, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Dergaon (Assam)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated on May 22 that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was likely to be lifted completely from the State by the year end as the law and order situation had improved considerably.

Mr. Sarma also said retired Army personnel would be appointed as Additional Superintendents of Police to impart training to the police force in Assam.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking at the first Commandant's Conference at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, said, "We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in military personnel to train our police force."

He also said, "This will facilitate replacement of Central police with Assam police battalions."

The AFSPA, which gives armed forces the right to arrest and search without warrants as well as use force without a magistrate's permission, has been lifted from most Assam districts except eight districts and one sub-division.

Mr. Sarma said that attention would be given to ensure that the personnel belonging to different battalions were not used for any purpose other than those exclusively connected to bona fide policing.

Steps would be taken to ensure that there was positive change in the mindset of the forces, it would also be ensured that good and professional police officers were posted as Commandants.

''Adequate steps will be taken to empower the Assam Police Battalions so that they can deal with law and order in the State. They will also be reoriented to control the mob without using lethal weapons or using them to the minimum extent possible,'' the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Sarma said that the Commandants' Conference would be organised every six months to bring about positive changes in the rank and file of the battalions and give a more result-oriented police force.

Director General of Police G.P. Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary to Home and Political Niraj Verma, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.