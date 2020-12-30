AFSPA extended in Nagaland for 6 more months

New Delhi

The AFSPA has been in force in Northeast since 1958 and Nagaland acquired Statehood in 1963

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the entire State of Nagaland as a “disturbed area” for six more months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) that empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the MHA said the government was of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland was in such a “disturbed and dangerous condition” that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power was necessary.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958) the central government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30 December, 2020 for the purpose of that Act,” the notification said.