Affidavits on non-involvement in drugs mandatory for students’ school admissions in Kupwara district

June 06, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K education department, in a rare move, has sought affidavits from parents on the non-involvement of their wards in any form of drug addiction before seeking admissions in high schools and higher secondary schools in the border district of Kupwara.

“If any student is found involved in drug addiction following affidavits submitted by their parents, such students would be rusticated and their admissions cancelled from the educational institutes,” Abdul Hamid Fani, Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Kupwara, told The Hindu.

The Kupwara education department has passed strict orders to educational institutes, preparing to start admissions for Class ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th standards, not to give admissions without acquiring affidavits from the parents.

“The heads of institutes of high schools and higher secondary schools are directed to get an affidavit from the parents to the effect that ‘their ward is not involved in any drug related activities’,” a notice, issued by the Kupwara CEO, reads.

The decision was taken after growing concerns about students slipping into drug abuse in Kupwara, officials said. Sources said the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has also given his nod for the latest directions made to the schools in the district.

Kupwara is situated close to Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in north Kashmir. The district has emerged as a corridor for heroin smuggling from across the LoC.

“We have a list of suspects (students who are into drugs). The affidavits are a precautionary measure. It will make parents as well as teachers more vigilant about the activities of the students,” Mr. Fani said.

He said the step will go a long way to contain the spread of drug abuse menace in the district. “This will impact the whole chain, including peddlers who smuggle it into other districts too,” he added.

According to the police, J&K is witnessing cross-LoC narco-terrorism, in spite of the fact that the Centre suspended the cross-LoC trade and travel in J&K in 2018 for the same reasons. In May, the Kupwara police claimed to have arrested four persons and recovered eight kilograms of heroin in a narco-terrorism case. The police said Pakistan-based terrorist handlers were involved in drug trade and financially assisting active terrorists in the Valley.