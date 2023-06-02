ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, 37 bureaucrats transferred

June 02, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - JAIPUR

According to the orders issued by the department of personnel, Agriculture Commissioner Kana Ram has been made Director (Secondary Education) Bikaner while ML Chauhan, Joint Secretary in the Higher Education Department, has been transferred as Additional Director General of the Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration

PTI

The Rajasthan Government on June 2 transferred seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. IGs of two ranges and SPs in eight districts were also changed. 

According to the orders issued by the department of personnel, Agriculture Commissioner Kana Ram has been made Director (Secondary Education) Bikaner while ML Chauhan, Joint Secretary in the Higher Education Department, has been transferred as Additional Director General of the Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration. Gaurav Agarwal, awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Commissioner (Agriculture and Panchayati Raj).

Pushpa Satyani, Utsav Kaushal, Devendra Kumar and Akshay Godara are among the other IAS officers transferred.  Similarly, IPS officer Rajeev Sharma has been posted as Director General of Police (Law and Order). He was the director of the Rajasthan Police Academy. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DG, Training, Janga Srinivas Rao was made DG Community Policing and Human Rights along with Training.  Inspector General (IG) of Ajmer and Bharatpur police ranges and SPs of Bhiwadi, Udaipur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jalore, Bharatpur, Jaisalmer, Sirohi were among those transferred.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US