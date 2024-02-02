ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, 17 IAS officers transferred

February 02, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Jaipur

Among the IAS officers who have been transferred are Vikas S. Bhale, Dr. Prithvi Raj and P.C. Kishan

PTI

The Rajasthan government has transferred 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including Gaurav Goyal who has been appointed secretary to the Governor.

The State personnel department issued orders in this regard late on February 1 night.

Subir Kumar, posted as secretary to the Governor, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical Education). IAS Bhawani Singh Detha posted on this post has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Planning).

Among the IAS officers who have been transferred are Vikas S. Bhale, Dr. Prithvi Raj and P.C. Kishan.

The State government has also given postings to IPS officers Amit Jain, Shaheen C, Prashant Kiran and B. Aditya, who were awaiting posting orders.

