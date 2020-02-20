Punjab and Haryana High Court judge accedes to request for adjournment sought citing ‘mood of the court’

A Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, earlier this month, acceded to a request for an adjournment from a counsel, who had interestingly sought the adjournment on the plea that the “mood of the Court is bad”.
Appearing in the case Pappu Singh And Ors Vs Narinder Singh, advocate K.S. Sidhu had prayed for adjournment. Justice Rajiv Narain Raina had, while granting adjournment in the order dated February 4, said: “Counsel assuming that mood of the Court is bad this morning dismissing the first four urgent cases one after the other with orders dictated in Court, prays that time may be granted to him to argue the case on some other day. I grant permission for an adjournment but not without saying that those cases were not worth admission”.
The matter was then posted for listing on February 20.
