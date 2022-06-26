Adityanath's helicopter emergency landed in Varanasi after hitting bird
The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing here after it hit a bird on June 26, officials said.
“A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here,” District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.
The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.