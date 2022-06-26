Adityanath's helicopter emergency landed in Varanasi after hitting bird

PTI June 26, 2022 11:00 IST

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his two-day visit to review the development works in Varanasi, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing here after it hit a bird on June 26, officials said. “A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here,” District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said. The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.



