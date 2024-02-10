Adityanath takes a jibe at the Opposition amid a likely switch by the RLD

February 10, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 11 for the first time indirectly reacted over the alliance anticipated between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and said that no one was ready to join hands with the Opposition Samajwadi Party as they are wary of being betrayed “anytime” by it.

“No one is willing to come with you [the SP] as everyone is wary of betrayal anytime,” Mr. Adityanath said in the State Assembly while lauding the contribution of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh to the farming community in particular, and Uttar Pradesh in general.

The U.P. CM targeted Opposition parties for ruining India’s most populous State. “You gave us a failure State, we made it secure in our regime. You looted millions, we will make the State one trillion,” Mr. Adityanath, pointing to the $1 trillion goal for the U.P. economy, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Mr. Adityanath hit out at the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Akhilesh Yadav for declining an invitation from the U.P. Assembly Speaker to visit of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “You have already denied the offer of the Assembly Speaker. You don’t want to go to Ayodhya, and you often go to Britain, and you know who books your tickets,” he said.

Amidst slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by the ruling BJP members, the U.P. CM added that a conducive atmosphere for investment had evolved in U.P., leading to record investment proposals. “A conducive investment climate has been fostered in the State. As a result, investments exceeding ₹10 lakh crore will be implemented in the State in a ground-breaking ceremony scheduled for February 19,” Mr. Adityanath said.

He added that U.P. is now a revenue surplus State, marking a remarkable transformation from its ‘BIMARU’ tag within a period of seven years. The U.P. CM dedicated the eighth Budget of his government to Lord Ram. “When our government presented its inaugural Budget in the State Assembly, it was dedicated to Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram. It is our pleasure that before the eighth Budget, the consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is complete. This Budget is also dedicated to Lord Shri Ram, as he is a symbol of public welfare, and thus this Budget is for public welfare,” Mr. Adityanath said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.