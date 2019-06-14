Adityanath reshuffles U.P. police force

Under fire for a streak of crimes in Uttar Pradesh, the Adityanath-led government on Friday reshuffled its police force, transferring six IPS officers, including the one in-charge of Law and Order.

P.V. Ramasastry, a 1989-cadre IPS officer, is the new ADG, Law and Order. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, 54-year-old Mr. Ramasastry was serving as the ADG of the Varanasi zone.

He replaces ADG, Law and Order, Anand Kumar, who has been shifted to the U.P. Jail Administration and Reform Services as IG.

Mr. Kumar had a long stint in-charge of the State’s law and order, holding the post from June 2017, a few months after the Adityanath government came to power.

Chandra Prakash, who held the IG Jail post, has been shifted as the ADG Rules and Manual.

Braj Bushan, ADG Surveillance, will replace Mr. Ramasastry as ADG, Varanasi, while Deepesh Juneja has been transferred from the post of ADG police recruitment and promotion board to ADG, Security. He replaces Vijay Kumar in a direct switch.