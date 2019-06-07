Adityanath raises Ram temple issue in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple here, reiterating support for the construction of a temple at the disputed site.

“According to the expectations of the world, I wish a Ram temple is built soon in Ayodhya,” he said as he unveiled a seven-foot rosewood statue of Lord Ram at the city’s Shodh Sansthan Museum. On his first visit to the temple town after elections, Mr. Adityanath also took part in celebrations to mark the birthday of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.