Adityanath promises four lakh jobs in 2 years

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday promised to get investments totalling ₹2 lakh crore in the State over the next two years which, he said, would create over four lakh jobs for the youth.

Addressing a large gathering on the premises of the Ramala sugar mill in Baghpat, Mr. Yogi said that to increase the extent of industrial investment in the State, he had invited industrialists and corporate heads to start projects in the State.

He was visiting Baghpat for the inauguration of the increased capacity of the sugar mill on the birth anniversary of farmer leader and former Prime Minister Charan Singh.

Speaking in the stronghold of Charan Singh’s son and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh, Mr. Adityanath also tried to woo farmers and Jats, the two biggest vote banks of the RLD in western Uttar Pradesh.

“In the past one year, my government has spent ₹70,000 crore on the welfare of farmers. The State and the country will grow with the growth of the farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

“We are also working for the youth of the State. We are working for growth in job opportunities. There will soon be a recruitment drive in police force. There used to lots of fraudulent practices during the previous governments but under our government, there will be no discrimination in recruitments. Similarly, lots of youths will get jobs during teachers’ recruitment in the State,” he assured the gathering.

Flays SP. BSP

Mr. Adityanath repeatedly criticised the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party as “anti-farmer” and said both governments had supervised the closure of 21 sugar mills which had harmed the interests of farmers. “We, on the other hand, is trying to get the closed mills reopened.”

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudary Charan Singh, our entire government is here in Baghpat with the people,” he said. “We are spending ₹302 crore for capacity expansion of this mill,” the Chief Minister added. He also inaugurated a series of schemes.

The police detained a former Army man, Subhash Chandra Kashyap, who tried to wave black flags at Yogi Adityanath.