Adityanath orders probe into death of schoolgirl

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The student was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in September, the police had said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the death under suspicious circumstances of a schoolgirl.

His decision comes a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to him seeking action in the case.

Mr. Adityanath also ordered a departmental inquiry against Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Ajay Shankar Rai, and attached him to the DGP office in Lucknow for alleged laxity in the investigation of the case, the U.P. Home department said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to send a reminder to the Centre recommending the case to be taken up by the CBI.

While the police had stated that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, the student’s parents, however, alleged that she was murdered.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 12:37:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/adityanath-orders-probe-into-death-of-schoolgirl/article30132599.ece

