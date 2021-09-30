Adityanath offers job to wife of dead trader

Kanpur trader Manish Gupta died during police check in a hotel.

The wife of Kanpur trader Manish Gupta who died during a police check in a hotel at Gorakhpur said on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accepted all her demands — better compensation, a government job and shifting of the case to her home district.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited the trader’s family in Kanpur and announced that his party would provide them a support of ₹20 lakh. He demanded that the government provide ₹2 crore as compensation and conduct a probe under a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Meenakshi Gupta, who accused the policemen of assaulting and murdering her husband in Gorakhpur on Monday, said she met Mr. Adityanath and that he “deeply and properly understood” her case and situation. “I am fully satisfied,” said Ms. Gupta to a news channel, adding that the Chief Minister had accepted her demand for a job and had himself offered to shift the case to Kanpur. Ms. Gupta was later appointed as an OSD in the Kanpur Development Authority. The government had earlier announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the family.

Action after probe

Six policemen were suspended while three were booked for murder on the complaint of Ms. Gupta. The police said senior officials of Gorakhpur had been directed to take action against the guilty after the investigation.

After meeting the family, Mr. Yadav said the BJP government and its administration were “equally responsible for the murder.” Mr. Yadav rued that no action was taken against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the District Magistrate (DM) of the district though they were seen in a video allegedly trying to convince Gupta’s wife to not lodge an FIR in the case. “Under the rule of Yogi Adityanath, the police are not protecting people but taking their lives. The police have not behaved like this under any government in Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Yadav told reporters.

The family had demanded a CBI probe into the death. BSP chief Mayawati also demanded the same. Ms. Gupta said the Chief Minister had also agreed to her demand for a CBI probe but an official confirmation was still awaited from Lucknow.

Autopsy report

The autopsy report of the trader revealed he died of “coma due to injuries” and listed several injures including swelling in the head and a cut above the elbow joint.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said Gupta and two other friends were found in a hotel room when the police conducted a checking operation. While two persons showed their identity proof the third presumably did not have any identity proof, and while trying to escape, fell and suffered injuries, Mr. Kumar told a news agency. However, those guilty would be punished and orders had been issued by the government to pick out all such “tainted” officers against whom similar complaints had been received so that action could be taken against them, he said.