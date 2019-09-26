Adityanath invites Kashmiri students to discuss ‘advantages’ of Article 370 abrogation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited Kashmiri students of the Aligarh Muslim University to Lucknow on September 28 to discuss the ‘advantages’ of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The invitation has come through the district magistrate and has been conveyed to the university administration which, in turn, has made the students aware of the Chief Minister's intention to meet 40 Kashmiri students.

However, the invitation hasn’t gone down well with the students. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Ph.D scholar described the move as a “photo opportunity” when the world was watching. He said the invitation did not evoke a positive response among the Kashmiri students as Mr Adityanath’s record vis-a-vis the protection of Muslims was “poor”.

When asked if it could be an opportunity to discuss the issue with the political leadership, the student from Anantnag said no political leader from the ruling party had visited the Kashmir Valley since August 5. “We are not the voice of Kashmir and we don't know what role Mr. Adityanath has in the dialogue on Kashmir. It seems like an attempt to show the world that the 'cream' of Kashmir is meeting the political leadership.”

He said a few students might turn up for the meeting but the majority saw it as a futile exercise, considering the situation on the ground hadn’t improved. He also reminded that some of the 1000-odd Kashmiri students on the campus hadn't returned after the August 5 clampdown.

AMU spokesperson, Shafey Kidwai said the message had been conveyed to the students. “The university will make arrangements for those who want to go to Lucknow. However, we are not putting any pressure on them.”

A similar invitation has also been sent to district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, where a number of Kashmiri students are studying in private universities.