Adityanath hails U.P. recruitment process in Assembly, counters Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav were locked in a war of words in the State Assembly over issues of education and employment on Tuesday. Much of the arguments centred on exams free of cheating, which Mr. Adityanath emphasised, was a result of systematic clampdown under the BJP rule.

Replying to a statement by Mr. Yadav, who asked what the “double engine” BJP government has done to make children’s future bright, the CM replied: “I understand your pain when you say there has not been recruitments in the past six years. Actually, in this period, cheating-free exams were conducted in U.P. and the noose has been tightened around the necks of cheating mafias to bring them under control.” Mr. Yadav had alleged that the U.P. government has been giving vague answers regarding the employment ratio.

Mr. Adityanath described the decreasing unemployment rate as evidence of the improvement made in the last six years through the creation of employment opportunities “Uttar Pradesh’s unemployment rate was over 19% in 2016–17, and today it stands between three to four per cent, which clearly shows the improvement made in the last six years through creation of employment opportunities on a large scale,” said the CM, who also hailed the recruitment processes.

“Recruitment procedures are being carried out with absolute transparency and fairness and there are no pending cases regarding use of unfair means and practices in appointments in courts,” he added.

Moradabad riots

The report of the judicial commission, which was formed to inquire the 1980 Moradabad riots, was tabled in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The Moradabad riots that led to the death of at least 100 people took place when the Congress government was in power under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

Justice M.P. Saxena, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, had submitted his report in November 1983. The contents of the report is said to have indicated that a leader affiliated with the Muslim League was responsible for the communal flare-up and absolved the State Police from any blame.

