GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adityanath assigns portfolios to four new Ministers in U.P.

All four were sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel on March 5 in Lucknow. Both Mr. Chauhan and Mr. Sharma are from the BJP

March 13, 2024 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 12 assigned portfolios to the four newly inducted Ministers, including Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar.

While Mr. Rajbhar got the Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare, Haj, and Muslim Waqf departments, Dara Singh Chauhan was allocated Prison, Sunil Kumar Sharma got Information Technology (IT) and Electronics department, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Anil Kumar got Science and Technology department.

Oath taken

All four were sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel on March 5 in Lucknow. Both Mr. Chauhan and Mr. Sharma are from the BJP.

Mr. Rajbhar represents the Zahoorabad Assembly segment of the Ghazipur district in eastern U.P.; Anil Kumar is an MLA from Purkazi (reserved) seat in Muzaffarnagar district, while Sunil Kumar Sharma is the MLA from the Sahibabad Assembly constituency in Ghaziabad district.

Out of these four, only Mr. Chauhan is a member of the Legislative Council.

Cabinet expansion before the 2024 parliamentary polls highlights the BJP’s focus on social and regional balancing with two new entrants. Mr. Rajbhar and Mr. Chauhan hail from the non-Yadav Other Backward Classes and are from eastern U.P.; two Ministers — one Dalit and the other Brahmin — are from Western U.P. region.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.