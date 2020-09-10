Adhir Ranjan is new West Bengal Congress Chief

The post of WBPCC president fell vacant after the death of Somendranath Mitra in July

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been appointed the new president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee(WBPCC).

The post of WBPCC president fell vacant after the death of Somendranath Mitra in July this year.

“Hon'ble Congress President has appointment Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a letter signed by K.C. Venugopal of All India Congress Committee said.

Mr. Chowdhury, elected to Lok Sabha from Behrampore in Murshidabad district is also Congress party's leader in Lok Sabha. He has served as the president of WBPCC from 2014 to 2018 and played a key role in forging the Left Congress electoral understanding in 2016 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The appointment of Mr. Chowdhury comes ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in the state. The 64 -year-old Congress MP is known to be one of the vocal critics of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.