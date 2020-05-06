Adequate temporary medical centres set up at panchayat level: Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday said adequate number of temporary medical centres have been set up at the gram panchayat level for mandatory quarantine of the returnees.

The number of temporary medical centres has been increased in 6,798 gram panchayats with a bed capacity of 12,000 with adequate facilities to accommodate five lakh returnees, said Panchayati Raj Secretary D.K. Singh.

More than 35,000 Odia people have already returned to the State and more are returning by buses, trains and other vehicles, the government said.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 185 with nine West Bengal and Gujarat returnees testing positive on Wednesday.

Four positive cases, including three belonging to one family, were reported from Jagatsinghpur district. All of them had returned from Surat and were kept at the temporary quarantine centre set up in their village. Besides, one Surat returnee was found positive in Ganjam district.

Of the remaining four patients, all of whom had returned from West Bengal recently, two belonged to Jajpur district and one each to Kendrapara and Balasore districts. Jajpur has reported the highest number of 55 cases.

Of the 185 positive cases detected so far, 122 had been admitted to the COVID-19 hospitals. While 61 have recovered, two have died, according to the Health department.

Mr. Singh said all the returnees are being provided free food, drinking water and personal hygiene kit during their quarantine. Toilet facilities have been created, he said.

Mr. Singh said the Panchayati Raj representatives and the nodal officers are managing the centres in coordination with a steering committee set up at the block level. He urged the returnees to obey the quarantine rules and social distancing norms during their quarantine.

State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi defended the return of the Odia people saying none would be denied his fundamental right.

The coming four weeks would be crucial when more people, including students and professionals, would return, said Mr. Bagchi.

The State government is augmenting its capacity for the quarantine of the returnees in association with the Panchayati Raj institutions at the grassroots level, Mr. Bagchi added.