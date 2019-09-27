Additional loan waiver funds to benefit more farmers in Rajasthan

The State government’s decision to allocate an additional ₹100 crore for its long-term farm loan waiver scheme will benefit more farmers in Rajasthan. The measure follows the short-term loan waiver which was rolled out through special camps organised in all the 33 districts of the State. The ruling Congress had announced the waiver immediately after coming to power in December 2018.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision to enhance the allocation on Wednesday while taking into account the number of beneficiaries who could get back their land mortgaged for debt. The State government had earlier announced loan waivers up to ₹2 lakh for each farmer, resulting in the burden of an estimated ₹18,000 crore on the exchequer.

For the kharif crop cycle this year, about 10 lakh farmers in the State were identified for grant of loans through cooperative banks amid allegations by the Opposition BJP that the “populist measure” of farm loan waiver had failed to reach the eligible agriculturists and led to scams in several districts.

Poll promise

The Congress had promised to tackle agrarian distress during its campaign for the 2018 Assembly polls. Mr. Gehlot has given instructions for a survey of crops to release compensation to farmers for losses due to natural calamities, including the recent heavy monsoon rains.

Sufficient stocks of urea fertilizer will be maintained in the State for the sowing of rabi crops, which will begin next month-end in an estimated 1.05 crore hectare area. Mr. Gehlot said the Centre would be requested for an additional supply of urea to meet the demand for 15 lakh metric tonnes of the fertilizer during the rabi season.