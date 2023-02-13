ADVERTISEMENT

Adani soothes investors, says group’s plans on track

February 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The officials of the group underlined the fact that the group entities are servicing their debt obligations despite the market turmoil caused by the U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research's report published on January 24

Mahesh Langa

Amidst continuing slide in its stocks, the embattled Adani Group sought to assure that the group entities have “cash generating assets” and its “plans are on track” ruling out that the current market rout of its listed companies have derailed their plans. 

The group’s 10 listed entities declined on Monday by 3 to 7% while the shares of the six group firms ended in the lower circuit after credit rating firm Moody’s revised the rating outlook on four companies of the conglomerate to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ on Friday. The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises dimmed by 7% and ended at 1,717.55 on the BSE at the closing hours. 

Shares of all other entries including its cement firms Ambuja and ACC also declined while its recently acquired NDTV also fell by almost 5% to end at 198.25. 

“The group companies have cash generating assets and their plans are on track” sources from Ahmedabad based conglomerate told The Hindu. 

They stressed that the group’s firms had already prepaid approximately $1.1 billion ahead of the scheduled September 2024. 

Also they pointed that the group’s port and logistics company Adani Ports and SEZ has also announced that it would prepay loans of up to ₹5,000 crore by March end so as to improve its financials. 

The officials of the group underlined the fact that the group entities are servicing their debt obligations despite the market turmoil caused by the U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research’s report published on January 24. 

The report has accused the group of wide ranging malpractices including “stock market manipulation and accounting fraud” while raising concerns about the “substantial debt” of the group. 

In a 413-page rebuttal, the group has denied all allegations and went one step further to dub the Hindenburg report as an “calculated attack on India” and its institutions. 

