Adani meets Mamata, discusses investment scenario in Bengal

Kolkata

02 December 2021 21:01 IST

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting: sources

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at State Secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Mr. Adani later tweeted "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial,Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours.

"Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

Ms. Banerjee visited Nabanna shortly after returning from Mumbai earlier in the day.

