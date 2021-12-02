Other States

Adani meets Mamata, discusses investment scenario in Bengal

Gautam Adani. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at State Secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Mr. Adani later tweeted "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial,Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours.

"Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

Ms. Banerjee visited Nabanna shortly after returning from Mumbai earlier in the day.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting, the sources added.


