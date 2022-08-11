Adani Group proposes ₹41,653 crore alumina refinery in Odisha 

August 11, 2022 08:18 IST

High level clearance committee headed by Odisha CM gives approvals to 10 industrial projects that entail investment of ₹74,620.18 crore

A High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) chaired Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved 10 industrial projects worth ₹74,620.18 crores including a 4 million tonne per annum capacity alumina refinery proposed by Adani Enterprises Limited.

The Adani group has come up with an investment proposal to the tune of ₹41,653 crore for the alumina refinery and 175 megawatt capacity captive power plant (CPP) at Kashipur of Rayagada district.

Odisha possesses more than half of India’s bauxite reserve. The major bauxite deposits of Odisha are associated with Eastern Ghats Mobile Belt — which Rayagada along with neigbouring Koraput districts is part of. Bauxite reserves are situated at 900 metre to 1400 m above mean sea level.

Utkal Alumina International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco, is also present in the Kashipur area. The Utkal Alumina has 1.5 MTPA alumina refining capacity.

Job opportunties

The Adani Group company’s proposed refinery is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 7,750 people.

According to Odisha government, the 10 industrial projects would collectively employ 24,047 people in the State.

Orissa Alloy Steel Private Limited has also received green signal for its proposed 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 CPP at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district. The company would invest ₹8,000 crore. The project will create employment opportunities for 5,000 people.

The HLCA gave approval for setting up of 60,000 MT industrial structure and 6,000 million tonne steel plant equipment facilities to Tata Steel Limited (Growth Shop) against an investment of Rs. 1,000 crore with employment opportunities for over 2,451 people.

“This would give a significant boost to the Odisha’s vision of developing downstream industries,” said the State government in a statement.

Similarly, Sompuri Infrastructures Private Limited got the approval to set up a 24 MTPA pellet plant and 6-MTPA capacity filter cake at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district. The project entails investment of₹7,811 crore.

Other investment include₹2,000 crore-Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Plant at Paradip,₹3,000 crore-steel plant expansion of Aarti Steels Limited, 6 MTPA beneficiation plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited in Keonjhar district and 0.5 MTPA steel plant by Rungta Metals Private Limited at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.