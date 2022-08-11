Other States

Adani Group proposes ₹41,653 crore alumina refinery in Odisha 

Satyasundar Barik BHUBANESWAR: August 11, 2022 08:18 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 08:18 IST

A High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) chaired Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved 10 industrial projects worth ₹74,620.18 crores including a 4 million tonne per annum capacity alumina refinery proposed by Adani Enterprises Limited.

The Adani group has come up with an investment proposal to the tune of ₹41,653 crore for the alumina refinery and 175 megawatt capacity captive power plant (CPP) at Kashipur of Rayagada district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Odisha possesses more than half of India’s bauxite reserve. The major bauxite deposits of Odisha are associated with Eastern Ghats Mobile Belt — which Rayagada along with neigbouring Koraput districts is part of. Bauxite reserves are situated at 900 metre to 1400 m above mean sea level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Utkal Alumina International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco, is also present in the Kashipur area. The Utkal Alumina has 1.5 MTPA alumina refining capacity.

Job opportunties

The Adani Group company’s proposed refinery is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 7,750 people.

According to Odisha government, the 10 industrial projects would collectively employ 24,047 people in the State.

Orissa Alloy Steel Private Limited has also received green signal for its proposed 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 CPP at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district. The company would invest ₹8,000 crore. The project will create employment opportunities for 5,000 people.

The HLCA gave approval for setting up of 60,000 MT industrial structure and 6,000 million tonne steel plant equipment facilities to Tata Steel Limited (Growth Shop) against an investment of Rs. 1,000 crore with employment opportunities for over 2,451 people.

“This would give a significant boost to the Odisha’s vision of developing downstream industries,” said the State government in a statement.

Similarly, Sompuri Infrastructures Private Limited got the approval to set up a 24 MTPA pellet plant and 6-MTPA capacity filter cake at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district. The project entails investment of₹7,811 crore.

Other investment include₹2,000 crore-Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Plant at Paradip,₹3,000 crore-steel plant expansion of Aarti Steels Limited, 6 MTPA beneficiation plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited in Keonjhar district and 0.5 MTPA steel plant by Rungta Metals Private Limited at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
investments
Orissa
Read more...