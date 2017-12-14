Actor’s mother did not want to file complaint: Vistara

Vistara has informed aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), that the 17-year-old Bollywood actor’s mother did not want to register a complaint on her daughter’s alleged molestation on board its flight, an airline source said. The airline informed the watchdog about it in the final investigation report into the incident submitted earlier this week.

Vikas Sachdev has been arrested following the incident which happened on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight on December 9.

In its final report, the airline said the actor’s mother did not want to register a complaint when asked by the airline crew.

Internal panel

According to the source, the airline is evaluating the possibility of setting up an internal panel to look into aspects related to unruly passenger behaviour as per the guidelines issued by the DGCA.

The probe report was prepared by the airline after talking to all people concerned, including the actor, the crew and the ground handling staff.

A Vistara spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on the probe report.