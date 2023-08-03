HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Chrisann Pereira, held in Sharjah in drugs case, returns to Mumbai after release

The actor was released after the Mumbai Police sent case-related documents to authorities in the UAE.

August 03, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was released by Sharjah authorities after being implicated in a drugs case, has returned to Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

She will meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior police officials later in the day, he said.

Pereira (27), who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie "Sadak 2", was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after drugs were found inside a memento which some persons had asked her to hand over to someone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She spent nearly a month in a prison in Sharjah.

During the probe into the case, it came to light she was framed by some persons, later arrested by the Mumbai crime branch, the official said.

The authorities in Sharjah had released her after the probe into the case, but she could not return here immediately due to some legal formalities.

After completion of the legal formalities, authorities in the UAE allowed the actor to leave for India.

Accordingly, the actor has returned to Mumbai, the official said.

After Pereira's arrest in the UAE, two of the accused, Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh alias Ravi Bobhate, allegedly demanded ₹80 lakh from her mother to arrange for her release.

The actor was released after the Mumbai Police sent case-related documents to authorities in the UAE.

The Mumbai Police in June filed a chargesheet against Paul, Bobhate and another person for allegedly framing Pereira in the drugs case.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.