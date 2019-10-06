Activists sent back from Srinagar airport

The Budgam district administration detained a National Alliance of People’s Movements delegation at the Srinagar airport on Friday and sent it back to New Delhi. The decision was taken in view of a threat to law and order in the Valley.

The notice issued from the Budgam District Magistrate office referred to “credible inputs” from various agencies that they intended to organise protests against the withdrawal of special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

Refuting these claims, delegation members including Prafulla Samantara of the Lok Shakti Abhiyan, Odisha, Sandeep Pandey of the Socialist Party (India), Faisal Khan of the Khudai Khidmatgar, Delhi and Musthafa Mohamed of the Khudai Khidmatgar, Kerala, said here on Saturday that they had gone on a two-day visit to meet the people and find out the hardships they were facing.

“Why should the government have to maintain the clampdown even two months after the decision taken to abrogate Article 370 and 35A as well as division of State of J&K into two parts?” stated an NAPM release.