Activists protest felling of trees for road widening in Berhampur

Environmental activists in Odisha’s Berhampur are protesting against indiscriminate cutting of trees for widening of two roads, despite past directive of authorities to transplant mature trees.

Since Wednesday, activists from different organisations, including Berhampur Sabuja Bahini (BSB), Anchalika Vikash Parishad (AVP) and Mahatma Helping Hand, have started regular vigil to protect the remaining trees from getting cut. In August 2019, similar protests by green activists had saved 188 mature trees from getting cut from MKCG medical college campus in the city for road widening work.

At present, mature trees are being cut for widening of roads connecting Mango Market to old Berhampur area via Andhapasara road and the stretch from Mango market to sub-registrar office square.

Due to persuasion of BSB, office of superintending engineer of Roads and Buildings for southern circle, through a letter on July 19, had directed all its executive engineers concerned to limit cutting of trees during road construction or widening and transplantation of trees wherever possible.

The green activists alleged that despite the directive, 37 mature trees were cut down during past few days for widening of the two roads. “To save the rest of the mature trees, we started documenting all of them through special numbering on their trunks and photographs,” said BSB president Sibaram Panigrahy. There are 105 trees that face the danger of being cut down, he said.