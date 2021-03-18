Activists, Muslim groups outraged over Rajasthan textbooks’ contents

Social activists and Muslim groups in Rajasthan have expressed outrage over some contents of the school textbooks and guidebooks on political science, which have sought to link religion with terrorism. The activists have demanded immediate action for the removal of “objectionable contents”.
The textbooks published by the State government for Class XII and the students’ guidebooks brought out by a private publisher stated that “Islamic terrorism” was a strand of the religion, which had brought havoc to the world by “suicide attacks, unlimited barbarity, blackmail, demand for ransom and heinous killings”.
The answer to a question, “What do you understand by Islamic terrorism?”, stated that terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir was “purely religious” and could be put in the category of separatism. Another multiple choice question on the “objectives of Islamic terrorism” gave the options of establishing a Muslim nation, implementing Islamic principles and fighting non-Muslims with violence.
The Rajasthan Muslim Forum, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Muslim Parishad Sansthan have demanded that the textbooks be withdrawn and the criminal cases be registered against the writers and publishers for insulting the religion and outraging the religious feelings of Muslims.
Some activists allegedly attacked the publisher’s office situated in the Walled City of Jaipur and ransacked the furniture and bookshelves on Wednesday evening. Police have detained three youth in connection with the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath