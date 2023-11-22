Activists hail compensation awarded for land regularised under Forest Rights Act

November 22, 2023 02:46 am | Updated November 21, 2023 08:26 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Tribal rights activists expressed satisfaction with the compensation awarded for land regularised under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 (FRA) in connection with the 464-km Bharatamala Road project linking Raipur and Visakhapatnam.

The access-controlled greenfield expressway passes through Koraput and Nabarangpur districts in Odisha necessitated the acquisition of lands settled in favour of tribals under the FRA 2006. In the Raighar block of Nabarangpur, a total of 76.429 ha was acquired, with 9.71 ha FRA land belonging to 63 tribals.

The key road project is being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore and is expected to be completed 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Compensation totaling ₹85,76,375 has been disbursed to 63 beneficiaries for the 9.71 ha of FRA land in Raighar Tahasil. Although there was no specific provision for compensating individuals for forestland, the State government had issued comprehensive guidelines outlining compensation for FRA-designated land,” explained Simanchal Patra, the Tahasildar of Raighar Tahasil.

“As per FRA 2006, individual forest rights can only be inherited and not transferred by sale. The compensation awarded for FRA land is a welcome move. There was confusion prevailing over diversion of forestland for mining and infrastructure projects. Odisha government had clarified its position in April this year,” said Y. Giri Rao, an expert on FRA implementation.

As per the State government, if forestland is required to be acquired, the scheduled tribe and traditional forest dweller having the title to hold and live on the land for habitation or self-cultivation for livelihood would lose the right for ever and he or she would be deprived of habitation or self-cultivation for livelihood forever. “Forest right holders are entitled to get compensation in event of acquisition of forestland,” the guideline clarified.

Raighar Tahasil, however, said there was clarity with regards to acquisition of community forestland regularized under FRA-2006. During course of acquisition, it came to the light that basic compensation value determined for FRA land was less than the amount paid for private land.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change recently informed the Rajya Sabha that approvals were granted for the diversion of approximately 90,000 hectares of forestland in India for development projects between January 2018 and April 2023.

Odisha with 13,304.79 ha of forestland identified to be diverted came second in the list led by Madhya Pradesh with the highest diversion, covering 19,730.36 hectares.

Mr. Rao said, “Since the project executants have started to compensate people for their FRA-land, the FRA-2006 would not be treated as stumbling block for development. People, who have been using forestland for livelihood for ages must be compensated.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.