Activists demand resumption of Information Commission’s hearings in Odisha

It can function with help of technology to clear the huge number of complaints, they say

As the lockdown restrictions have been eased, activists have demanded that the State Information Commission start functioning taking the help of technology in Odisha.

“Several constitutional authorities in the State and other parts of the country have already started discharging their duty. But the Information Commission in our State is yet to communicate on resuming its hearings,” said Pradip Pradhan, a leading RTI activist.

Mr. Pradhan said there was a huge number of complaints and second appeal cases pending for the past three to four years.

“The Commission’s slow pace has already emboldened public information officers. They are brazenly not honouring the citizen’s right to information,” he alleged.

Stating that the Supreme Court had held hearings by video conferencing, Mr. Pradhan said, “There are many video conferencing online applications available. The Commission should make the best use of these platforms in which up to 12 participants can join.”

Activists said the Commissioners were drawing hefty monthly salary on par with the Chief Secretary and they should do justice to their salaries by creating an enabling environment for resumption of activities. Offices are allowed to reopen with 30% of staff strength in Bhubaneswar.

