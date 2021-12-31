Activist Sudha Bharadwaj seeks NIA court’s nod to shift to Thane

‘Submit affidavit of the person with whom you wish to live’

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who recently obtained bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Thursday sought permission from the special NIA court here to live in neighbouring Thane instead of Mumbai.

Ms. Bharadwaj was released from prison earlier this month after the Bombay High Court granted her bail.

The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA), while passing the release order, had said that she shall not leave Mumbai without permission.

Ms. Bharadwaj’s plea said she wanted to shift to a friend’s place in Thane, as finding accommodation in Mumbai was expensive. In response, the prosecution said she should submit an affidavit of the person with whom she wished to live and residence proof. The activist’s petition will be heard on January 5.

Meanwhile, all the arrested accused in the case were produced before special judge D.E. Kothalikar on Thursday. Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde submitted a default bail plea. He also applied for medicines and medical check-up. Gautam Navlakha made an application for ‘jail mulaquat’ (meeting) with his partner, which the court granted.