Activist serves notice over ASG’s appointment as counsel

Activist-lawyer Aires Rodrigues on Saturday served a legal notice on the Chief Secretary of Goa over the government’s decision to appoint Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India Atmaram Nadkarni on retainership to appear for the State before the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal(NGT), High Courts and other Tribunals.

Mr. Nadkarni represents the State as special counsel in the Mahadayi tribunal.

Cabinet decision

The Goa Cabinet, in a meeting on December 28, decided to appoint Mr. Nadkarni on a monthly retainer of ₹7.5 lakh, a fee of ₹3 lakh per hearing, and four free flights a month to Goa. Mr. Rodrigues has said in his notice to Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma that Mr. Nadkarni could not be appointed on retainership by a State government, as he was already on a retainer of ₹50,000 — with ₹20,000 per hearing — of the Union of India.

Case-by-case approval

Giving the State government 48 hours to revoke the decision, Mr. Rodrigues said he would otherwise move the Bombay High Court at Goa for appropriate orders.

Mr. Rodrigues added that instead of appointing Mr. Nadkarni on a case-to-case basis after due approval from the Centre, appointing him with a blanket approval for such a hefty sum would undermine the current Advocate General.

‘Funds squandered’

Terming the Cabinet decision as unlawful and arbitrary, Mr. Rodrigues said it seemed to be a devious way to give Mr. Nadkarni the role and benefits of Advocate General.

He said it is incumbent on every government officer to use public funds for the public good, and the government cannot squander the funds to the detriment of public interest in this manner.