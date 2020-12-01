Active cases dip as Maharashtra records 6,000 more recoveries

State reports 4,930 fresh COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths; recovery rate rises to 92.49%; Mumbai records 724 new cases to take total tally to 2,84,191

After nearly a fortnight of cases outpacing recoveries in the immediate post-festivity season, the number of discharges outweighed the case surge on Tuesday as Maharashtra reported 6,290 recoveries as opposed to 4,930 fresh COVID-19 cases.

With this, the number of active cases, which had crossed the 90,000 mark, has now dipped to 89,098. The total case tally now stands at 18,28,826.

The cumulative recoveries have reached 16,91,412, with the State’s recovery rate rising incrementally to 92.49%.

As many as 95 deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 47,246.

“Of a total of 1,09,15,683 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,28,826 (case positivity rate of 16.75%) have returned positive, with nearly 60,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.58%.

Pune district reported a sharp spike of more than 900 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,54,010, while 32 deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,479. As per the district administration figures, the active case figure has declined marginally to 11,373, while its recovery rate stands at 94.26%.

Mumbai city reported 724 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,84,191, of which 15,708 are active. Nine fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,893.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 400 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,14,313, of which 4,000 are currently active. Three deaths took the total death toll to 2,990.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 11 deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,678. As many as 66 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 52,567, of which 2,187 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported only 26 cases and one deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,675, while the active cases have reduced drastically to 545. Its death toll stands at 1,711.

Kolhapur reported its lowest surge of a mere eight cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 48,526. Its active case tally stands at 268. The total death toll remains constant at 1,645.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 371 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 104,69, of which 1,907 are active. Its cumulative death toll stands at 1,709.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported a mere 36 cases, but eight deaths as its total case tally reached 54,015, of which 1,231 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,400.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 5,38,084 people across the State are in home quarantine and 6,420 are in institutional quarantine facilities.