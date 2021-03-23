Action sought for violation of virus norms

New Delhi

23 March 2021 00:50 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Election Commission of India to respond to a petition to debar campaigners and candidates from campaigning in the upcoming Assembly elections for repeatedly violating the mandatory guidelines issued by the poll panel in view of the pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Centre and the poll panel to reply to the plea by next date of hearing on April 30.

The Assembly elections in five States are slated to be held between March 27 and April 29. The Election Commission’s counsel opposed the plea stating that elections were not happening in Delhi, and masks related guidelines are to be enforced by District Level Officials of the five States.

