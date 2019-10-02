Action plans formulated in Rajasthan for Jal Jeevan Mission

New action plans have been formulated in Rajasthan for implementing the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, which envisages the supply of 55 litres of water per person per day to every rural household by 2024. The sources of water will be rejuvenated for ensuring success of the mission.

Sandeep Verma, Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, said here on Tuesday that the department would coordinate with other wings of the State government to get the water allotted from different sources and bring piped water to the households.

Mr. Verma said since only 12% of the households in the State were currently getting piped water supply, a huge task lay ahead to meet the target. The Water Resources, Panchayati Raj and Urban Development and Housing Departments will coordinate with PHED to ensure success of the mission.

Mr. Verma said the public participation would play an important role in the execution of works under the mission. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti is holding discussions with all the States in five phases for their action plans. The PHED officers from Rajasthan held deliberations at a workshop in Puri on September 11 and 12.