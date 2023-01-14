Action plan to be formulated for protection of geo-heritage sites in Rajasthan

January 14, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - JAIPUR

The Congress government in Rajasthan will shortly come up with an action plan for the protection of 10 geo-heritage sites in the State on the lines of conservation of archaeological monuments. The Mines Department is evolving strategies to deal with the threats to these places, while the State government has sought the Centre’s permission for the auction of garnet, limestone and potash blocks.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mines) Subodh Agarwal said that steps were also being taken to prevent illegal mining and improve safety measures at the mining sites. The geo-heritage sites, identified by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), are situated in Udaipur, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bundi and Chittorgarh districts.

These sites in the State have geological features with significant scientific and educational value. The Union government has also prepared a draft legislation for protection of geo-heritage sites and released it in the public domain.

Mr. Agarwal, who hosted Union Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj at a review meeting on the mining sector’s activities here over the weekend, said the Centre had been requested to permit block auctions. He said the desert district of Jaisalmer would emerge as a cement hub in the near future, while the drilling and sample analysis were being expedited to create blocks which would generate revenue and create employment opportunities.